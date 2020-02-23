-
Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Chez Reavie's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
