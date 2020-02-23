Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Oosthuizen's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

Oosthuizen had a 404-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.