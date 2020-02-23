-
Shaun Norris shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shaun Norris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norris finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Norris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.
Norris got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Norris hit his 92 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.
