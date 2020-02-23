-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 61st at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Glover hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
