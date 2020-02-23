  • Bubba Watson shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bubba Watson lands his 97-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson dials in approach to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

