In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bubba Watson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 360 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Watson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Watson hit his 97 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson tee shot went 222 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 2 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Watson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

Watson had a 379-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.