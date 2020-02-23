Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 69th at 13 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McDowell's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, McDowell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McDowell's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

McDowell got a double bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.