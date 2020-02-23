  • Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na chips in for birdie at WGC-Mexico

