In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 8th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Na hit his 93 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Na's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Na hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.