  • Paul Casey shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey chips in for birdie at WGC-Mexico

