Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day in 11th at 11 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Casey hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

Casey got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Casey to even for the round.

At the 632-yard par-5 11th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Casey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.