In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 54th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Molinari's tee shot went 229 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 18th, Molinari chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Molinari hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Molinari reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Molinari at 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.