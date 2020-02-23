  • Adam Scott shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott jars 17-foot birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.