In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Scott got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Scott chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a 378 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Scott chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Scott hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.