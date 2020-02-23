Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kuchar's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 89 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 65 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.