Scott Hend shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scott Hend hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hend finished his round in 65th at 8 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 376 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Hend chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hend to 1 under for the round.
After a 374 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hend chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hend to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Hend reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hend's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hend to 3 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Hend chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hend to 2 under for the round.
