In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Charles Howell III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Howell III hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Howell III at 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Howell III hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Howell III chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Howell III's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.