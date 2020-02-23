-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Sergio Garcia in the final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from bunker at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Sergio Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.