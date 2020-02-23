  • Lee Westwood shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Westwood's bunker play leads to birdie at WGC-Mexico

