In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Westwood chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Westwood's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Westwood had a 359-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

After a 370 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Westwood chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Westwood's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Westwood's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.