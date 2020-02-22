-
-
Robert MacIntyre putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Robert MacIntyre chips in for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Robert MacIntyre chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Robert MacIntyre hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Paul Casey is in 6th at 10 under.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Robert MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, MacIntyre had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, MacIntyre's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.