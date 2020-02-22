-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.
Morikawa tee shot went 134 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
