In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tae Hee Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 72nd at 14 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee's tee shot went 157 yards to the water, his second shot went 44 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 235-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.