Matt Wallace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 66th at 9 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 373 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Wallace chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second Wallace hit his tee shot 364 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.