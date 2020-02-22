-
-
Sebastián Muñoz putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.