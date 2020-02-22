-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day in 59th at 5 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Kitayama hit his 237 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Kitayama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
