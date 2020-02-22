-
Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 5 under for the round.
