In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, DeChambeau's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau had a 367-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.