In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Victor Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Perez hit his 269 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 379 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Perez chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Perez hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 193 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.