-
-
Jazz Janewattananond shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
Jazz Janewattananond hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
Janewattananond hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Janewattananond's his second shot went 31 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Janewattananond got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.