  • Jon Rahm shoots 10-under 61 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm holes a 158-yard tee shot for eagle on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm’s ace on No. 17 at WGC-Mexico

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm holes a 158-yard tee shot for eagle on the par-3 17th hole.