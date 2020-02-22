In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Rahm chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rahm's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

Rahm hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.