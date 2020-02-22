-
Marcus Kinhult shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Marcus Kinhult hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kinhult finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kinhult's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Kinhult chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kinhult to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Kinhult chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kinhult to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kinhult hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kinhult to 4 over for the round.
