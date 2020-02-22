-
Scottie Scheffler posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler’s 46-foot birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scottie Scheffler sinks a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
