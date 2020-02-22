-
Zach Murray putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Murray hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Murray finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Zach Murray hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zach Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Murray's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Murray chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
