In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Ancer hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Ancer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 383 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.