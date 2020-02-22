Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Bezuidenhout at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.