Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Fitzpatrick hit his 120 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.