In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Patrick Reed; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen's tee shot went 169 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.