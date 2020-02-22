-
Corey Conners shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Corey Conners lands his 180-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
Conners had a 351-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Conners's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
