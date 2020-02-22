-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im’s lengthy birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Im's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
