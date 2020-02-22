-
Lucas Herbert shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Herbert's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Herbert got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 3 over for the round.
