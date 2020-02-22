In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Zander Lombard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lombard finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Zander Lombard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zander Lombard to 1 under for the round.

Lombard hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lombard to 2 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Lombard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Lombard at 3 under for the round.

Lombard got a double bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lombard to 1 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Lombard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Lombard his second shot went 54 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lombard's 161 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lombard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lombard to even for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Lombard hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Lombard had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lombard to 2 under for the round.