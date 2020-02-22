In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 48th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Smith hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Smith chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Smith's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.