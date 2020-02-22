In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Griffin finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Lanto Griffin hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Griffin's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 1 under for the round.