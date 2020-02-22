In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 3 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's tee shot went 146 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.