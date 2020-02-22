  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tyrrell Hatton holes a 32-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Tyrrell Hatton’s birdie chip shot at WGC-Mexico

