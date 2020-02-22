In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.