Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Erik van Rooyen; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Patrick Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reed's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 4 under for the round.