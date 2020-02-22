In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, Jordan Spieth's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Spieth's tee shot went 201 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Spieth had a 361-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

After a 203 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Spieth chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Spieth chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Spieth hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.