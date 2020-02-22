Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

An had a 352-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, An chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, An had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

An got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.