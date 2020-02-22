  • Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Byeong Hun An holes a 57-foot chip shot for eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

