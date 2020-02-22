Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 347 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 1 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ortiz hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ortiz's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.