In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Thomas got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Thomas hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 6 under for the round.