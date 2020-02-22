  • Justin Thomas shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Thomas hits his 161-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 14 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas’ tee shot yields birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

