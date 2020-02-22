Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lowry chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lowry got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.