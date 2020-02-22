In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Matsuyama's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama tee shot went 232 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.