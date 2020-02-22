In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shugo Imahira hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Imahira finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.

After a 375 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Imahira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Imahira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Imahira to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Imahira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Imahira to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Imahira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Imahira to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Imahira hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th. This moved Imahira to 4 under for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Imahira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Imahira to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Imahira to 2 under for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Imahira hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Imahira to 1 under for the round.