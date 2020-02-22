In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jorge Campillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Campillo finished his day tied for 63rd at 7 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Jorge Campillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jorge Campillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Campillo hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campillo to 2 under for the round.

Campillo got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Campillo chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 second, Campillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Campillo at 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Campillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Campillo to 2 under for the round.